Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys Shares of 109 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $282.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.97 and a 200-day moving average of $377.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

