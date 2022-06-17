Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $4,686,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,450,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after buying an additional 581,388 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,013,000.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

NYSE A opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

