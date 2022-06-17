Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $189,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.55. General Electric has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

