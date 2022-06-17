The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,599,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,530,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $5,815,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

NYSE:TJX opened at $56.74 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

