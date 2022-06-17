Mystic Asset Management Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

