Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Earns Buy Rating from Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of ASC opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $262.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

