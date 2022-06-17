Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.67

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 12105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.40.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 396.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 341,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

