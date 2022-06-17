Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Earns Buy Rating from Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $377.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

