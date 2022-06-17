Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 11,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 567,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

