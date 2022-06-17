Clarkson Capital Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Clarkson Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.45.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,414,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

