Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Navigator alerts:

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at $2,715,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Navigator by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the first quarter worth about $2,015,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in Navigator by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 118,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Navigator by 91.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.