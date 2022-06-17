Mystic Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.94 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

