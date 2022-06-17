Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,377 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.