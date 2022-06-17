Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,377 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34.
