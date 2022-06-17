Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $4 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 232,431 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

V stock opened at $189.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.91 and a 200-day moving average of $212.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.