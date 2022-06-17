Cornerstone Advisory LLC Invests $352,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

