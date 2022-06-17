Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $163.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

