Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.09.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

