Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter.
IWM stock opened at $163.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
