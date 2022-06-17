585 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.