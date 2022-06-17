Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock opened at $189.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.31. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
