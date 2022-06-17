Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,357,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,816,000 after acquiring an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

