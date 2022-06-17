Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $2,008,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $7,833,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $253.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.79. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.