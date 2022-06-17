Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,013 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,644,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,616,517,000 after buying an additional 301,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,702,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,935,996,000 after buying an additional 221,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Shares of META opened at $160.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

