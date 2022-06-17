Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,743 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.