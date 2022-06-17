46,966 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

ZBH stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $167.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

