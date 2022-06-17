Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 391,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $12,031,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000.

VSGX opened at $48.89 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18.

