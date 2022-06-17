Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

TSM opened at $84.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $438.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

