Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,949,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $160,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,619,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

CSCO opened at $43.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

