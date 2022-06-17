10,232 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,079,000 after buying an additional 2,513,773 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Wilshire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,637,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.46 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20.

