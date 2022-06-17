Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,447 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

