Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $133.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.89 and a one year high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

