Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,260 iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,153.0% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 441,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 427,953 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 763.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,444 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,380,000.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

XJH opened at $29.61 on Friday. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.