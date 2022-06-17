Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

