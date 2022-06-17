15,350 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

