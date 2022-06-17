Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on DCFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Tritium DCFC stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.39.
About Tritium DCFC (Get Rating)
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
