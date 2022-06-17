Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Tritium DCFC stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at $2,668,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

