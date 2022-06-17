Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on URBN. Citigroup cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of URBN opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,624,000 after buying an additional 1,624,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,315,000 after buying an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

