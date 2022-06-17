Ambrosus Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $44,088.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,354,072 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.