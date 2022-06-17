Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GRAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Grab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.04 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.34.
NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.35 on Friday. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,151,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
