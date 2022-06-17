Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 207.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,468,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,341.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,622.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

