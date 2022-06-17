Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $94.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

