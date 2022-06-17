5,960 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $273.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.34. The stock has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.73 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

