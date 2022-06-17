Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $256.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.