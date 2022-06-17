Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.15.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.05 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $80.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

