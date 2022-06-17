Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,962 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after buying an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after buying an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after buying an additional 311,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,362,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after buying an additional 209,017 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,491,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,967,000 after buying an additional 54,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.