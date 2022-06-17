Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after buying an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

USB stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

