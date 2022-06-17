Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Invests $22.16 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $22,155,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 16.1% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,059,691,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $103.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.21.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.