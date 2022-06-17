Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.59 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $156.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.18 and its 200-day moving average is $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $154.01 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.