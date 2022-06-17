Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $315.97 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

