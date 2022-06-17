Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,420,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.81. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.74 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

