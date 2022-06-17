Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $315.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

